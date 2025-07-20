Opinion: Urgent Need for Proper Loading Ramps for Wheelchair Access on All Winair Aircraft

Dear Editor,

I am writing to bring to urgent attention a serious accessibility issue affecting disabled passengers traveling on Winair flights throughout the Dutch Kingdom’s territories.

Last week, while traveling from Saba to Sint Maarten on a Winair flight, I witnessed a disturbing scene that highlights the inadequate provisions for wheelchair-bound passengers. Two elderly ladies, who required wheelchairs, were among the passengers, both traveling for medical reasons. The boarding process was nothing short of distressing.

Both women struggled desperately to enter the aircraft, with one unable to board without a fellow passenger physically lifting her into the plane. While I commend the Good Samaritan who assisted, this situation was potentially dangerous and certainly undignified. The passenger could have been injured, and the elderly woman was subjected to an unsafe and humiliating experience.

Upon arrival in Sint Maarten, Accessible Ventures staff did their best to assist with deplaning, but the challenges persisted. On the return evening flight, the same passenger faced identical difficulties boarding, and even encountered problems accessing the bus at the airport—another indication that our transportation infrastructure fails our disabled community.

This is not a new problem. Twelve years ago, I experienced similar difficulties when an injury left me unable to walk. I had to be transported into a Winair aircraft using a blanket—a makeshift solution that was neither safe nor dignified. The fact that disabled passengers still face these same challenges over a decade later is unacceptable.

Our airports in Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten must urgently address this accessibility gap. Proper loading equipment—whether specialized ramps, lifts, or other assistive devices—should be standard at every airport serving disabled passengers. This responsibility likely falls jointly on Winair, the respective airport authorities, and perhaps the broader transportation oversight bodies in our Dutch Kingdom.

Air travel is a necessity, not a luxury, particularly for residents of our smaller islands who must travel for medical care. Every passenger, regardless of physical ability, deserves safe, dignified access to public transportation. The current situation violates basic principles of accessibility and potentially puts vulnerable passengers at risk.

I call upon Winair, our airport authorities, and relevant government officials to immediately investigate and implement proper accessibility solutions. Disabled passengers should not have to rely on the kindness of strangers or endure unsafe boarding procedures.

This issue affects our most vulnerable citizens and has persisted far too long. The time for action is now.

Name withheld on request