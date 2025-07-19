Island-Wide Power and Internet Outage

Service Interruption Notices

This Friday afternoon at approximately 2:30 PM, Satel experienced an island-wide service outage affecting internet, cellular connectivity, and international outbound communications.

An issue with our off-island upstream provider caused the interruption.

We are pleased to inform the public that all services were fully restored by around 4:00 PM.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding.

The Management of Satel

The management of Saba Electric Company (SEC) wishes to inform the public of an unplanned island-wide power outage that occurred on Friday at approximately 6:35 PM.

We are pleased to report that full power was successfully restored by 7:27 PM. Following a thorough assessment, our technical team identified the cause of the outage as a ground fault. The system is being closely monitored to ensure continued stability and to help prevent any further disruptions.

Please note that the Fort Bay area was not affected by the outage and maintained an uninterrupted power supply throughout.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this incident may have caused and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding.

Further updates will be provided as necessary.

Saba Electric Company (SEC)