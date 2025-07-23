Saba Inflation Report – Second Quarter 2025

Overview

Inflation on Saba moderated to 4.2 percent in the second quarter of 2025, down from 4.8 percent in the first quarter. Despite this annual decline, quarterly price pressures persisted, with overall prices rising 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Quarterly Price Developments

Rising Costs

Several sectors experienced significant price increases during the second quarter:

Clothing and Footwear led price increases with an 8.2 percent rise compared to Q1 2025. This surge was primarily driven by higher prices for women’s and children’s clothing, as well as women’s shoes, mirroring trends observed on Bonaire and Sint Eustatius.

Health Products saw prices increase by 2.8 percent, contributing to overall inflationary pressure.

Transportation costs rose by 0.9 percent, reflecting two key factors:

Increased passenger transport by sea due to reduced subsidies for ferry services, a trend also affecting Sint Eustatius

Higher prices for petrol and diesel

Declining Costs

Routine Household Maintenance provided some relief to consumers, with prices for related goods and services falling during the second quarter.

Regional Context

The price movements on Saba largely aligned with trends across the Caribbean Netherlands, particularly in the clothing and transportation sectors, suggesting broader regional economic factors at play.

