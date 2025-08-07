Arrest for Driving Under the Influence
Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Time: Approximately 5:55 PM
Location: Samuel A. Charles Street, Saba
Incident Summary
A 47-year-old woman (initials D.A.J.) was arrested on Tuesday evening for driving under the influence of alcohol following a two-vehicle collision on Samuel A. Charles Street.
Investigation Details
Following the “botsen is blazen” (crash means blow) policy, both drivers involved in the collision were required to submit to breathalyzer testing.
Results:
- The suspect D.A.J. tested above the legal limit for blood alcohol content
- Her driver’s license was immediately confiscated at the scene
- The second driver was unable to complete the breathalyzer test on-site and was transported to the police station for further investigation
Legal Action
The suspect has been charged with driving under the influence. The investigation remains ongoing.
KPCN