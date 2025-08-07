Arrest for Driving Under the Influence

Date: Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Time: Approximately 5:55 PM

Location: Samuel A. Charles Street, Saba

Incident Summary

A 47-year-old woman (initials D.A.J.) was arrested on Tuesday evening for driving under the influence of alcohol following a two-vehicle collision on Samuel A. Charles Street.

Investigation Details

Following the “botsen is blazen” (crash means blow) policy, both drivers involved in the collision were required to submit to breathalyzer testing.

Results:

The suspect D.A.J. tested above the legal limit for blood alcohol content

Her driver’s license was immediately confiscated at the scene

The second driver was unable to complete the breathalyzer test on-site and was transported to the police station for further investigation

Legal Action

The suspect has been charged with driving under the influence. The investigation remains ongoing.

KPCN