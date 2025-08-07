Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department Introduces New Operational Uniform

The Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) has officially introduced a new operational uniform for all firefighters across Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, effective Monday, August 4, 2025. The new uniform enhances visibility and professional Image.

Enhanced Design and Functionality

The new uniform features a striking combination of dark blue with red accents, significantly improving firefighter visibility for both citizens and fellow emergency responders. This enhanced visibility is crucial for safety during emergency operations and public interactions.

The updated design offers several key improvements:

Enhanced comfort: Improved fit and modern design provide greater comfort during long shifts and demanding operations

Improved fit and modern design provide greater comfort during long shifts and demanding operations Professional appearance: Firefighters can present themselves with an even more professional image to the communities they serve

Firefighters can present themselves with an even more professional image to the communities they serve Increased safety: Better visibility helps prevent accidents and improves coordination during emergency responses

Alignment with National Standards

This uniform change represents BKCN’s commitment to aligning with national visual identity standards used throughout the Netherlands. The new operational wear replaces the previous station uniforms as part of a broader modernization initiative. This step ensures that our firefighters in the Caribbean Netherlands have recognizable and comfortable workwear that meets the same professional standards as their colleagues in the Netherlands.

