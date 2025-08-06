Citizen Service Number (BSN) Implementation in Caribbean Netherlands

In 2025, residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will receive a citizen service number (burgerservicenummer), commonly abbreviated as BSN. This BSN is a unique 9-digit personal identifier linked to your data.

Your Unique Personal Number

The BSN enables you to conduct official business with government authorities online, anytime and anywhere. To ensure secure online interactions with the government in the Caribbean Netherlands, all residents will now receive a BSN.

With your BSN, you can apply for DigiD, the official login system used to verify your identity when accessing government websites. Having a BSN prepares you for digital government services that will be available in the future.

Your current local ID number will continue to be valid for the next several years, but will eventually be replaced by the BSN.

How the BSN is Used

Government authorities use the BSN in their administrative systems. Because each BSN is unique and personal, officials can quickly and easily access and update your information.

As your personal identifier that belongs exclusively to you, it’s important to keep your BSN secure and only share it when necessary for official purposes.

Collecting Your BSN Letter

During designated BSN collection weeks in 2025, you can collect your official BSN letter. Specific locations and dates will be announced later this year. You will receive your letter from the Public Entity where you are registered as a resident.

Residents who already have a BSN will retain their existing number and can also collect their official letter during this period.

RCN