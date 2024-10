Traffic Control

On Monday, the 28th of October, between 5:30 PM and 6 PM, a scheduled traffic check was held on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba. During the check, a total of 5 vehicles were stopped and

checked. Of these, 1 driver was fined for driving without a seat belt on.

KPCN would like to remind everyone to have the necessary documents in order. Also adhering to the rules of the traffic ordinance is strongly advised. By doing so, you also contribute to safe traffic on the island.

KPCN