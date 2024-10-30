Save the date for Saba’s Rum and Lobster Fest

Saba will host the Rum and Lobster Fest No­vember 1-10, a ten-day cel­ebration of the island’s rich flavours and vibrant culture, tailored to dedicated food­ies, rum aficionados and those looking for a unique getaway.

The Rum and Lobster Fest showcases two of Saba’s sig­nature offerings: the spiny lobster and the Unspoiled Queen Liqueur rums by Saban Rock Living. With a packed schedule of events and activities, visitors and lo­cals alike can indulge in the flavours while enjoying the island’s hospitality and land­scapes. This is a collabora­tion between different stake­holders in the tourism sector: restaurants, bars, hotels, dive shop, transportation provid­ers and arts and crafters.

Some of what the fest will offer includes: Pre-Opening Street Fair, lobster special dishes and rum cocktails of­fered at participating restau­rants during the week, Arts and Crafts Fair and work­shops, Rum Crawl, Airport Sunrise Fun Walk and Run, lobster fishing and Sunset Booze Cruise. The pro­gramme has more details.

Accommodation deals are being offered at Juliana’s Hotel, with a 20% discount; and at Arawak Hotel, with a special rate of US $135 per night, including tax.

The government of Saba in­vites the public to mark their calendars for November 1-10, and join Sabans for the Rum and Lobster Fest.

For more information visit www.sabatourism.com/rlfest.

The Daily Herald.