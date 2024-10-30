Save the date for Saba’s Rum and Lobster Fest

Saba will host the Rum and Lobster Fest November 1-10, a ten-day celebration of the island’s rich flavours and vibrant culture, tailored to dedicated foodies, rum aficionados and those looking for a unique getaway.
The Rum and Lobster Fest showcases two of Saba’s signature offerings: the spiny lobster and the Unspoiled Queen Liqueur rums by Saban Rock Living. With a packed schedule of events and activities, visitors and locals alike can indulge in the flavours while enjoying the island’s hospitality and landscapes. This is a collaboration between different stakeholders in the tourism sector: restaurants, bars, hotels, dive shop, transportation providers and arts and crafters.
Some of what the fest will offer includes: Pre-Opening Street Fair, lobster special dishes and rum cocktails offered at participating restaurants during the week, Arts and Crafts Fair and workshops, Rum Crawl, Airport Sunrise Fun Walk and Run, lobster fishing and Sunset Booze Cruise. The programme has more details.
Accommodation deals are being offered at Juliana’s Hotel, with a 20% discount; and at Arawak Hotel, with a special rate of US $135 per night, including tax.
The government of Saba invites the public to mark their calendars for November 1-10, and join Sabans for the Rum and Lobster Fest.
For more information visit www.sabatourism.com/rlfest.
The Daily Herald.