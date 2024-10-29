Opinion: Concerned parent voices urgent issues at Saba Comprehensive School

Dear Editor,
As a parent and concerned member of the Saba community, I believe it is important to bring to light the growing concerns surrounding Saba Comprehensive School (SCS). For years, many have pointed fingers at the elementary school, diverting attention from the equally troubling issues at SCS. However, ignoring these problems has only worsened the educational environment for our children, and it is past time we address the challenges openly.
Since the school year began in August, students have yet to experience a fully functioning school environment. It is now November, and SCS is still operating below 100% capacity, with a persistent shortage of teachers that has led to an alarming number of free periods. The lack of adequate staffing not only disrupts students’ learning but also compromises their overall educational experience. Every missed class period represents lost time, and it is unfair to ask our students to sacrifice their futures because the system is failing them.
The school’s principal plays a significant role in this crisis. Instead of providing effective leadership, there is a troubling pattern of responsibilities being shifted onto her coworkers, which leaves critical tasks neglected. Furthermore, there are concerns about frequent work-related travel. While professional development is important, it seems disconnected from the pressing needs at SCS. With the school facing financial constraints, the allocation of funds for repeated travel leaves many parents questioning its priority over classroom resources and teacher recruitment.
Attempts to raise these issues have largely been dismissed. Parents who reach out to the administration with questions or concerns are met with a lack of responsiveness, or no response at all, as the principal appears unwilling to engage in constructive conversations with regard to current issues and meaningful changes. Our voices are ignored, our concerns trivialized, and our children’s education suffers as a result.
The community deserves answers, and our children deserve a functioning school. I urge the leadership at SCS, the school board (if there even is one), and relevant authorities on island and in the Netherlands to take immediate action. Addressing these issues transparently and directly will not only restore parents’ trust but, more importantly, will improve the educational experience of every child attending SCS.
A very concerned parent.
Name withheld at author’s request.