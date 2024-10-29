Opinion: Concerned parent voices urgent issues at Saba Comprehensive School

Dear Editor,

As a parent and con­cerned member of the Saba community, I believe it is important to bring to light the growing concerns sur­rounding Saba Compre­hensive School (SCS). For years, many have pointed fingers at the elementary school, diverting attention from the equally troubling issues at SCS. However, ig­noring these problems has only worsened the educa­tional environment for our children, and it is past time we address the challenges openly.

Since the school year be­gan in August, students have yet to experience a fully functioning school environment. It is now No­vember, and SCS is still op­erating below 100% capac­ity, with a persistent short­age of teachers that has led to an alarming number of free periods. The lack of adequate staffing not only disrupts students’ learning but also compromises their overall educational experi­ence. Every missed class period represents lost time, and it is unfair to ask our students to sacrifice their futures because the system is failing them.

The school’s principal plays a significant role in this crisis. Instead of pro­viding effective leadership, there is a troubling pattern of responsibilities being shifted onto her coworkers, which leaves critical tasks neglected. Furthermore, there are concerns about frequent work-related travel. While professional development is impor­tant, it seems disconnected from the pressing needs at SCS. With the school fac­ing financial constraints, the allocation of funds for repeated travel leaves many parents questioning its priority over classroom resources and teacher re­cruitment.

Attempts to raise these issues have largely been dismissed. Parents who reach out to the adminis­tration with questions or concerns are met with a lack of responsiveness, or no response at all, as the principal appears unwilling to engage in constructive conversations with regard to current issues and mean­ingful changes. Our voices are ignored, our concerns trivialized, and our chil­dren’s education suffers as a result.

The community deserves answers, and our chil­dren deserve a functioning school. I urge the leader­ship at SCS, the school board (if there even is one), and relevant authorities on island and in the Neth­erlands to take immediate action. Addressing these issues transparently and di­rectly will not only restore parents’ trust but, more im­portantly, will improve the educational experience of every child attending SCS.

A very concerned parent.

Name withheld at author’s request.