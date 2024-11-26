Plan to strengthen Caribbean media

The Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science OCW is investigating possibilities for strengthening Caribbean media. The focus is on media on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (so-called BES), but cooperation with Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten is possible. This is what Minister Eppo Bruins wrote to the Second Chamber of Parliament.

The minister has appointed an explorer who will map out the needs of local journalists. “The explorer will organise meetings to discuss these issues and develop practical solutions for strengthening the journalistic infrastructure. In doing so, he will act as a bridge builder between local journalists, stakeholders and governments,” said Bruins in an explanation of the media policy in 2025.

The NSC minister added that Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten are responsible for their own media policy as autonomous coun­tries. However, the explorer is positive about cooperation with the three countries. The research must be completed within two years. The focus is mainly on the wishes in the field of education and the formation of a network.

In the media plans for European and Caribbean Netherlands, there is a lot of attention for the support of local and regional journalism. The minister bases this on research by the Scientific Council for Government Policy and a study by the Commissariat for the Media. Bruins emphasised that independent media are essential for a well-functioning democracy.

The Daily Herald.