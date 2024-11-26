No decision on BES study financing yet

The Dutch Ministry of Education is hav­ing a new study conducted into study financing in the Ca­ribbean Netherlands. It con­cerns a comparison with the system of student financing in the European Netherlands. A decision on higher financ­ing has therefore been postponed, wrote Minister Eppo Bruins of Education, Culture and Science OCW to the Sec­ond Chamber of Parliament.

The ministry previously had a study conducted into the level of student financ­ing for young people from Bonaire, St, Eustatius and Saba (so-called BES). This showed, among other things, that young people receive too little financial support if they follow a course in Cu­racao, Aruba or St. Maarten or in the United States. “The researchers advise to recalcu­late the amounts and for ex­ample, also provide a start-up allowance for studying in the region,” wrote the Amigoe newspaper last May.

The minister was actually supposed to respond to the study before the end of this year, but instead an additional study will be conducted. The system of student financing for the Caribbean Nether­lands differs from the system in the European Netherlands. For example, students from the islands do not receive a public transport card, which allows them to travel for free.

“I (want to) have research done into the differences between the two study fi­nancing systems against the background of the principle of comply or explain,” wrote Bruins. He refers to the principle that legislation in the Caribbean Netherlands should be as similar as pos­sible to that of the European Netherlands.

The minister wants to await the results of the second re­search before making a de­cision on the level of study financing. A response will therefore not be forthcoming until the spring of 2025.

The Daily Herald.