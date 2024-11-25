Tourist Office Hosted US Travel Journalists

The Tourist Office recently hosted two groups of prominent US travel journalists, providing them with exclusive experiences that highlighted the island’s natural beauty and warm hospitality. These visits were expertly organized by Saba’s public relations partner, Diamond PR.

Group 1: Day Trip Highlights

The first group enjoyed a day trip that allowed them to immerse themselves in Saba’s unique charm. Their itinerary included:

A hands-on crafting workshop showcasing local artistry,

A scenic walking tour through the island's picturesque streets, and

A guided hike that revealed Saba's breathtaking landscapes.

This group featured accomplished freelancers contributing to renowned publications such as The Globe/MSN, TIME, National Geographic, Forbes, TravelAge West, USA Today, Reader’s Digest, Food & Wine, Vivant Magazine, AAA Explorer, NFocus, and Travel Noire.

Group 2: Rum & Lobster Fest Experience

The second group visited during the vibrant Rum & Lobster Fest, where they indulged in an array of activities and explored Saba’s distinct attractions. Highlights included:

A travel writer and editor known for covering sustainable tourism and hidden gems, representing MSN and Travel & Leisure,

A seasoned adventure and culture writer contributing to Forbes and Business Insider, and

A versatile travel journalist writing for Thrillist, Time Out, and Matador Network.

Elevating Saba’s Global Profile

Both visits provided valuable opportunities for Saba to shine on the international stage. By hosting these distinguished journalists, the island underscored its commitment to sustainability and authentic travel experiences. These engagements are set to inspire readers in upcoming publications and strengthen Saba’s visibility in the US market as a truly unique Caribbean destination.

GIS