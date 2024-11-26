Opinion: Concerns about the loss of our own cultural identity

Dear Editor,

I am writing on behalf of many concerned Sabans who are increasingly disillusioned with the current political and economic climate on our island. There is a growing sense of frustration as more and more foreign workers are brought in to fill positions that should be offered to qualified Sabans. These workers, often brought in for cheaper labor, are making it harder for local residents to find jobs—jobs that many of us are more than willing, able, and ready to perform. This practice is not only economically damaging to Sabans, but it is also deeply unethical. Importing labor to undercut local workers is a disservice to the people who have called Saba home for generations.

It is also becoming apparent that many individuals seeking refuge in Saba are coming from the Netherlands, further straining our limited resources and job market. While we understand the importance of offering shelter to those in need, it is essential to address the consequences this influx is having on our community and our livelihoods.

Furthermore, we are deeply concerned about the loss of our own cultural identity. As Sabans, we are proud of our heritage and traditions, and it is disheartening to see that even our own Cultural Week celebrations have become less about honoring our own culture and more about celebrating others. While we respect and appreciate the diversity of cultures represented on the island, it feels as though the voices and traditions of Sabans are being drowned out by a growing number of outside influences. It is important that we preserve our own cultural expressions, and that our cultural week is a space to celebrate and honor what it means to be Saban, rather than an opportunity to accommodate every other culture. These cultures already have their own days and spaces to celebrate their histories, and our island’s heritage deserves to be the central focus of our own cultural celebrations.

We ask that our concerns be taken seriously and that the voices of Sabans be heard.

A Concerned Saban