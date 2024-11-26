Meetings of the Central Committee and the Island Council on December 4th

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a public Central Committee meeting on Wednesday December 4th, 2024 at 2:00 pm. The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on October 22nd, 2024

4. Citizens’ right to speak on agenda points

5. Question round: concerning announced questions from the incoming correspondence list from September 11th, – October 14th, 2024 (Article 18)

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list from September 11th, – October 14th, 2024

-Public Health Department, SMK Research Public Health and Safety.

-Ms. Christina Woodley-Charles, Rebecca’s Lane.

-Theodore Johnson, Destruction of Monumental Buildings on Saba from October 1st, 2024.

5.2 Executive Council decision list

-August 27th, 3.0.4, Invasive Species Control Measures

-September 10th, 4.1.0, Subsidy Transport and Import Costs, Animal Feed

-September 17th, 3.0.2, Building Permit, Lambert Hassell Road No. 7

-September 24th, 3.0.1, Agriculture Program.

6.Island Council Proposal 2024.7: 3rd Quarter Implementation Report and 3rd Budget Amendment 2024

7. Island Council Proposal 204.8: 4th Budget Amendment 2024

8. Closing

Looking forward to your attendance. Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, A. M. Levenstone

The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E.O.F. Peterson

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to inform the Island Registrar at least 48 hour before the meeting in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a Public Island Council meeting on December 4th, 2024.

The public Island Council Meeting will commence after the Central Committee Meeting is adjourned.

You may also view the live stream of the public meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page.

1. Opening and announcements

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the minutes from the public Island Council meeting on October 24th, 2024

4. Oral Question time (article 36)

5. Incoming correspondence and announcements

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list from October 15th, – November 25th, 2024

5.2 Executive Council decision list

5.3 Written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

5.4 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

6. Island Council Proposal 2024.7: 3rd Quarter Implementation Report and 3rd Budget Amendment 2024

7. Island Council Proposal 2024.8: 4th Budget Amendment 2024

8. Motions

9. Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council, J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.