Cultuurfonds reps visit SSS islands

Cultuurfonds Caribisch Ge­bied recently conducted a working visit to St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba, aimed at sup­porting local creative communities and cultural initiatives.

The grant funding or­ ganisation held sessions to assist project develop­ers and grant applicants in accessing resources and navigating the application process. The sessions were designed to provide practical guidance, focus­ing on eligibility require­ments and potential finan­cial support.

Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied representatives also encouraged col­laboration among art­ists and cultural organ­isations to amplify the impact of their work.

The visit included one-on-one consultations with creative persons and com­munity leaders, offering tailored advice on project development and fund­ing strategies. According to a press release, these discussions allowed Cul­tuurfonds to better under­stand the unique challeng­es faced by “cultural com­munities” on each island.

“Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied remains com­mitted to nurturing the creative potential of the Caribbean islands by of­fering financial support, mentorship and guidance to cultural initiatives. The recent visit to Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten marks another step for­ward in building strong, resilient and connected creative communities that continue to thrive,” according to the press re­lease.

The Daily Herald.