Cultuurfonds reps visit SSS islands

Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied recently conducted a working visit to St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba, aimed at supporting local creative communities and cultural initiatives.
The grant funding or ganisation held sessions to assist project developers and grant applicants in accessing resources and navigating the application process. The sessions were designed to provide practical guidance, focusing on eligibility requirements and potential financial support.
Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied representatives also encouraged collaboration among artists and cultural organisations to amplify the impact of their work.
The visit included one-on-one consultations with creative persons and community leaders, offering tailored advice on project development and funding strategies. According to a press release, these discussions allowed Cultuurfonds to better understand the unique challenges faced by “cultural communities” on each island.
“Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied remains committed to nurturing the creative potential of the Caribbean islands by offering financial support, mentorship and guidance to cultural initiatives. The recent visit to Saba, St. Eustatius and St. Maarten marks another step forward in building strong, resilient and connected creative communities that continue to thrive,” according to the press release.
The Daily Herald.