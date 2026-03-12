Opinion: Sneaky Twos – Hiring and Firings

Dear Editor,

Recently, there have been some out-of-the-ordinary hiring and firing taking place, which makes me question what kind of procedures, if any, are in place on this island.

Are there rules that only a select few have to adhere to? Who makes these rules, and who is meant to follow them? Do the same rules apply to everyone, or only to locals? Many of us have experienced this – people coming to the island, never really coming out of their own circles, and then somehow dictating how things should go. Never interacting with locals, but somehow, they always know what is best for Saba and Sabans. They arrive, with their own agendas, and almost demand that things should go their way, buried under the excuse of “That’s the way things are done in the European Netherlands”.

I ask this then as an open question for anyone to answer – how can board members hire themselves for a director position? How is it that government, board members, and directors who should have the answers cannot give answers, and also don’t even push for transparency? Imagine a close group of Sabans in the European Netherlands, promising each other jobs – would that be allowed? Or would full transparency on all hirings and firings be demanded?

At the end of the day, which is more important – the interests of a few focused on trying to gain power in any way they can, or the best interests of the children? Ask yourselves – Who really benefits from these decisions?

Sometimes I have to wonder on Saba about the way some things go: is it by fate, or by design?

My final question is simply, who is going to be next on the list of hiring and firings?

Name withheld on request