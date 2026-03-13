Healthcare institutions on Bonaire, Statia and Saba introduce digital client records

Healthcare institutions on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba are introducing a new Electronic Client Record system this month, marking a significant step in the digitalisation of healthcare services across the three Caribbean Netherlands islands.
Six healthcare organisations will go live with the Electronic Client Record (ECD) as part of the DigiCare project, an initiative aimed at improving the quality, continuity and safety of care through modern digital systems.
Five institutions that provide long-term care will be using a digital system for the first time. These include Zorg en Welzijn Groep (ZW Group), Fundashon pa Kwido di Personanan Desabilita (FKPD) and Kalor di Hogar on Bonaire, as well as St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF) and St. Eustatius Auxiliary Home Foundation on Statia.
Until now, these organisations relied primarily on paper files to manage patient information. The transition to a digital client record system is expected to significantly improve how information is recorded, stored and shared among healthcare professionals.
A sixth institution, Mental Health Caribbean (MHC), which operates on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, will also transition to a new digital system. While the organisation already works with electronic records, the new platform has been specifically designed to better support mental healthcare services and future developments within the sector.
With the new digital client record system, healthcare professionals will be able to record and retrieve patient information more quickly and accurately. The system also allows for easier collaboration between care providers, ensuring that staff always have access to up-to-date information about clients.
Officials say the new technology will improve the quality and safety of care while ensuring that services remain consistent and well-coordinated. The long-term care institutions jointly selected the same digital system, a move that leaders say was essential for small organisations operating in relatively limited healthcare markets.
Genara Silberie, director of Zorg en Welzijn Groep, said the collaboration among the institutions made the transition possible. “This cooperation is very important for us because it made digitalisation achievable for relatively small organisations like ours,” Silberie said. “Together we have created a strong foundation for the future and increased our opportunities for further development.”
Healthcare administrators say the transition has been carefully planned over the past several months. Staff members have received training in using the new system, and internal processes were adjusted where necessary to ensure the technology can be used effectively.
According to Herbert Barnard, director of Healthcare and Youth Caribbean Netherlands at the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland, the introduction of the Electronic Client Record represents a major milestone for healthcare on the islands. “1 am proud and grateful for this development and for the commitment of all healthcare administrators, professionals and the DigiCare project team who made this step possible,” Barnard said.
The DigiCare project aims to modernise healthcare administration and improve the sharing of medical information among care providers. By replacing paper-based systems with secure digital records, healthcare organisations can work more efficiently while reducing the risk of errors or missing information.
Officials say the introduction of the Electronic Client Record also prepares the healthcare sector in the Caribbean Netherlands for future digital innovations and improved coordination between institutions. For residents of Bonaire, Statia and Saba, the system is expected to contribute to more reliable and higher-quality care, particularly in long-term and mental health services where accurate and up-to-date records are essential.
The launch of the digital client record systems represents one of the most significant steps toward modernising healthcare administration across the Caribbean Netherlands in recent years.
The Daily Herald.