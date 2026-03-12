Marine Detachment Sint Maarten also provides miitary support to Saba

On 11 March, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Island Secretary Bram Streppel welcomed a delegation from the Marine Detachment of Sint Maarten (hereafter: MARNSDET SXM) on Saba.

The delegation, consisting of the Detachment Commander of Sint Maarten, Majoor der Mariniers (Niels) Houtenbos and Liaison Officer Civil-Military Cooperation, Luitenant Lodewijk Portielje, was introduced to the island. Central in the conversations was the collaboration between MARNSDET SXM and Saba.

During the visit, the delegation spoke with the local Commandant of the Brandweerkorps Caribisch Nederland on Saba, Mr. Julio Every. The delegation also received a tour and explanation of the Fire Station at the airport.

During conversations with the Head of Public Order and Safety, Walle Bos, and Advisor on Crisis Management, Shalini Bisram, information about Saba’s crisis and disaster organization was exchanged. Amongst others, it was discussed how important maintaining good relations is in the case of a crisis or a disaster. Hence, opportunities to strengthen collaboration by, for example, organizing joint exercises will continue to be explored.

The Sint Maarten Marine detachment is the first designated unit to provide military support to Sint Maarten, Saba, and Sint Eustatius. The detachment assists the local authorities on the three islands as well as the Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard’s Sint Maarten Coast Guard Substation.

