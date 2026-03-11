Housing Survey to Help Shape Affordable Housing Project on Saba

With the growing need for affordable housing on Saba, Public Entity Saba is inviting residents to participate in a housing survey aimed at gathering valuable information about the housing needs of the community.

The survey has been specially designed to better understand the housing needs, preferences and priorities of residents on Saba, as well as Sabans living abroad who may wish to return to the island in the future. Residents are encouraged to participate in the survey, which can be found here Community Survey Housing Needs on Saba, and share their views to help shape the future of affordable housing on Saba.

While many Saban families wish to pursue homeownership, current market conditions make it difficult for lower- to middle-income households to buy or rent a suitable home. The proposed project aims to address this challenge by developing housing options that are financially accessible for Sabans, especially those who earn too much to qualify for low-income assistance but not enough to comfortably afford expensive market-rate homes.

The feedback collected through the survey will help guide the development of this upcoming affordable housing project, which will be supported by a special grant and an interest-free loan from the Ministry of Housing. This follows from a request submitted by the Island Council at the end of last year.

The results of the survey will also then be used to develop a Program of Requirements for the new homes, helping determine the types of houses, design preferences, household needs and affordability levels that should be considered in the project.

By participating in the survey, residents have an opportunity to help shape housing solutions and ensure that projects reflect the needs and priorities of the community.

PES