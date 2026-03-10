Opinion: Manage noise nuisance on Friday and Saturday nights in Windwardside

Dear Editor,

This document shall serve as a Formal Complaint issued to Bruce Zagers, owner of The Hideaway restaurant and bar, located in Breadline Plaza, Windwardside, Saba.

We believe that The Hideaway restaurant and bar is licensed to “play music,” which now is karaoke, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. If the license is for different hours, please have your attorney send a Notice of Hours of Operations to Claire Frankel, nyclaire@aol.com

On Fridays, the “music” starts at 3 p.m. On some Friday nights and every Saturday night, the “music” or noise/music continues until 1:30 a.m. This includes boom boxes and karaoke. With the Hideaway’s windows and doors open, coupled with enormous loudspeakers and boom equipment, the noise/music is blasted throughout Windwardside village. No one can sleep, make a phone call, or have a conversation while this noise/music is blasting away. The noise/music must be kept within The Hideaway; soundproofing of the room is recommended. Informal complaints to the Police, to the Governor, to Mr. Bos, etc., have been made since January 2026.

The Saban government and police must take steps to compel The Hideaway to comply with its license. The noise/music must be turned OFF at 11 p.m. or at the hour designated in The Hideaway’s license.

Failure to comply with the license shall result in the following legal charges:

• Creation of a public nuisance

• Disturbing the peace

• Violation of the license agreement

Ultimately, if the noise continues after 11 p.m. or the hour designated on the license, further action may include suspension of the liquor license and closure of the bar/ restaurant.

Respectfully submitted,

Claire L. Frankel,