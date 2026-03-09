SabaNews_Square_Small_transparent 200x200
Police Report from Friday the 6th of March to Monday the 9th of March 2026

Planned traffic checks 

On Sunday, the 8th of March, a planned traffic check was held on Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba. During the check, eight (8) vehicles were checked, resulting in one (1) fine being issued for driving with an invalid license plate.

In addition, three (3) warnings were given to drivers for driving without a seatbelt, driving without a driver’s license, and driving without proof of insurance. The latter two drivers must still come to the police station to show their documents. If they fail to do so, a fine will still be issued.

The KPCN will continue to carry out checks at various locations on the island and warns all road users to have the necessary documents in order. The police will continue to carry out these types of checks to ensure the safety of all road users. It is very important to comply with traffic rules and thus contribute to safe traffic on the island.

KPCN

