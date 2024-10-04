Opinion: Immediate action required at Saba Comprehensive School

Dear Editor;
As a concerned parent of a student at Saba Comprehensive School, I am writing to express my extreme unease regarding the current state of the school. The situation is severely affecting my child’s education and well-being, and I believe immediate action is necessary to address these issues.
The school is currently facing a critical shortage of teachers, a problem that has been evident since the end of the previous academic year.
Despite knowing that many teachers left, job advertisements were not posted until mid-to-late June, leaving the school ill-prepared for the start of this academic year. As a result, my child is frequently sent home early, asked to come in late, or left unattended during free periods. This chaotic start to the year is unacceptable and is severely impacting the quality of education my child is receiving.
It is particularly concerning for the students in the 5th form, who are in their exam year and expected to write their final exams between April and June 2025. This lack of consistent teaching and supervision is jeopardizing their ability to prepare properly for these critical exams. However, this problem does not only affect one group of students— it affects all of the children, regardless of their year or level. The remaining teachers are overworked, and it is clear that they cannot continue to bear this burden for much longer. I fear for the long-term damage this situation could cause to my child’s education.
Furthermore, I am concerned about the leadership of the school. While I acknowledge that changes take time, the current state of affairs suggests that the issues are more than just”growing pains.” The principal, who was selected to guide the school through these challenges, seems to be disconnected from the pressing needs of the staff and students. Teachers are burning out, students are falling behind, and yet it feels as though little is being done to address these concerns.
Where is the Ministry of Education in all of this? What will the inspectors’ report say when it is finally released? It is shocking that we have gone from one problematic situation to another that appears to be even worse. My child’s future is at stake, and I cannot afford to wait any longer for decisive action.
As a parent, I am calling for the immediate establishment of a new school board, composed of individuals with experience in education who can effectively manage the school’s day-to-day operations. I also urge a review of the current leadership, including the role of the principal, to ensure that the school is being led in the best interests of the children.
I ask for transparency, accountability, and prompt action to address the staffing and leadership issues at Saba Comprehensive School. My child deserves a stable and supportive learning environment, and I will not rest until these concerns are addressed.
A very concerned parent.
Name withheld at author’s request.
Saba has many educated snowbird residents who start returning to our island in the November to January time frame. And stay through April/May. We could provide teaching in our major subjects, tutoring and/or assistance in classrooms. Just appoint a Liaison person to catalog the need in each classroom and match it up with a willing snowbird. I can teach Math and business computer skills.