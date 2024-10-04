State Secretary for Digitalization and Kingdom Relations, Zsolt Szabó, reports on his visit to Saba:

Lush vegetation, white houses with green shutters, a neatly laid out road that goes steeply up along the mountain. I understand very well why Saba is also known as the Unspoiled Queen of the Caribbean. The smallest island in the Kingdom has impressed me.

Upon arrival at the airport, with the shortest runway in the world, I was received by Governor Jonathan G.A. Johnson, Deputies Bruce Zagers and Eviton Heyliger and Deputy Island Secretary Michelle van Duin. On a steep slope next to the airport is the solar park that was built in 2019 with the help of Dutch and European funding. During the day, Saba can make full use of solar energy. It is interesting to see how they have dealt with challenges such as building on a steep slope, hurricanes and exposure to salty air. Living on a volcano comes with many challenges. I saw that on my visit to the drinking water company Saba Splash. For example, it is complicated to install underground water pipes. Residents were largely dependent on rainwater harvesting for their drinking water and other needs. With the arrival of Saba Splash, which supplies water in reusable bottles, Sabans now have access to high-quality drinking water. With a subsidy from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, it is also very affordable for residents.

In addition to drinking water, the availability of fresh food is of great importance for the island’s self-sufficiency. That’s why I also spoke to entrepreneurs who grow vegetables with hydroponics. Their goal is to eventually provide the entire island, about 2000 inhabitants, with fresh food. Not only good for your health but also for your wallet because high import costs are avoided.

In the afternoon I visited two major new projects that are important for the future of Saba. In St. Johns, the ‘Saba Enrichment Centre’ is being built on the site where the schools on Saba are located. A multifunctional center where lifelong learning, development, sport, health and culture come together. The Netherlands is making 5 million euros available from the Regional Deal for this purpose. A new technical school and a modern gymnasium are being built next to the center, supported by the Ministries of Education, Culture and Science and Health, Welfare and Sport.

The day ended at the location where the new Black Rocks harbor is to be built. The government announced earlier that Saba will be awarded 40 million euros for the construction of this hurricane-resistant port, which means that construction can now continue. The new port is important for the economy, connectivity and tourism. Saba will be more accessible for the supply of goods and offers a safe haven for local fishermen and pleasure yachts.

Day two started with a tour of the current port of Saba. There I witnessed the way in which supplies are supplied. Once a week, on Wednesdays, the boat comes here with the fresh stock for the shops. Later, in one of the supermarkets, I saw with my own eyes how quickly the shelves of vegetables became empty. The new port is therefore essential for Saba’s economic growth.

We also visited the Saba Cares hospital. Here we talked about the challenges and future plans for healthcare on the island. We are impressed by the commitment of the hospital staff to continue to provide good care, despite limited resources and isolation. The expansion of the new hospital, with funds from the Ministry of Health, Science and Sport, is progressing steadily.

We also had a conversation with Saba Reach. This organization is committed to social projects and opportunities for the residents of Saba.

We also spoke with the members of the Island Council. Various topics were discussed, such as medical care, improving infrastructure and economic development. I saw great commitment from the island council members to the future of Saba.

Together with Lieutenant Governor Johnson and the head of Saba’s ICT department, Lorenzo Caines, I launched the will networks Govroam and Publicroam. An important milestone for Saba that guarantees secure internet connection for employees of the Public Entity and residents visiting government buildings.

I look back on an instructive and inspiring visit and look forward to further cooperation and positive developments on the island.

Zsolt Szabó