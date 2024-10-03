From October 8, St Maarten requires an online immigration form

From October 8, travelers to Sint Maarten will be required to complete an online immigration form before their departure on the site entry.sx, This is part of efforts by St. Maarten to streamline border procedures for arriving passengers. In the long term, facial recognition technology will also be implemented to further expedite the process.

The so-called ED Travel Card can be filled out online up to seven days before departure at entry.sx. “This initiative was partially in place before Hurricane Irma, and we are pleased to see it reinstated during the airport’s reconstruction,” said Brian Mingo, CEO of Princess Juliana International Airport. “In the future, this system will also allow passengers to use fingerprints and facial recognition to move through border control more efficiently.”

Justice Secretary Lyndon Lewis added: “This project aims to streamline the passenger registration process. We are introducing the necessary digital equipment, along with a user-friendly website, allowing travelers to register their information in advance for efficient processing by immigration. By using this digital platform, the Ministry of Justice will have the tools needed to ensure the safety and well-being of our country in our ongoing fight against cross-border crime.”

Princess Juliana International Airport will open its new arrivals hall on October 15, following the complete renovation of the departure hall earlier this year. These upgrades are part of the reconstruction efforts after Hurricane Irma caused extensive damage in September 2017.