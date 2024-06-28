Notice: Temporary Uniform Change for Dutch Caribbean Police Force

From July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force will temporarily wear a dark blue sports shirt combined with a safety vest, instead of the usual black polo shirt with a horizontal yellow stripe.

The sports shirt, typically used by officers during sports activities, is made of a breathable material designed to enhance comfort and safety during the hottest part of the year. This change aims to ensure our officers’ health, well-being, and comfort.

Starting January 1, 2025, we will revert to the standard polo shirt uniform. We appreciate the community’s understanding and cooperation during this period.

KPCN