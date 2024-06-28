New state secretary aims to “optimise” kingdom relations

Zsolt Szabó, the upcoming state secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation, aims to work towards improving the relations between the Netherlands and the islands in the Caribbean part of the kingdom. Last week, the state secretary emphasised this during the introductory public hearing for the upcoming cabinet in the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament.
As of Monday, July 2, Szabó will assume the role of state secretary on behalf of the far-right Party for Freedom PVV. Despite his party’s past controversial statements, Szabó emphasised that he wishes to focus on the future. Asked about PVV Party Leader Geert Wilders’ statement in 2007 that “the [Netherlands — Ed.] Antilles should be put on Market Place,” Szabo stressed that the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom are referred to as “valuable” in the outline coalition agreement.
He emphasises that his actions will be based on the current coalition agreement and not on previous statements. “At home, we always say ‘and let’s just keep going,’ so I think we will be in a new situation and I will do everything possible to optimise the relationship between the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and the Netherlands,” Szabó said.
Although Szabó has visited the islands before as member of parliament, he intends to travel to the Caribbean part of the kingdom soon. “One of the first things I will do is check whether I can secure a ticket going that way, after I have spoken to my own civil servants, to also speak to the people there,” he said. Caretaker State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Alexandra van Huffelen will meet with Szabó on July 2 to go through the various dossiers. Asked about her message for her successor during her last press conference with Caribbean media, Van Huffelen said she thinks it is important to continue the good relations and openness, and the foundation of respect and trust.
For the countries Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten, Van Huffelen would advise Szabó to continue working on economic growth through the available funds and resources.
For the public entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba, Van Huffelen stressed the importance of “working out and implementing everything we have realised in terms of resources. We have given the public entities a fair amount of money to be able to do their tasks. I hope they can continue to work on fulfilling those.” When asked about Szabó’s statements in his introduction to the Second Chamber, Van Huffelen said she heard that he plans to keep relations very warm, good and open, and that he wants to come and visit the islands soon. “And I am very happy to hear that,” she concluded.
