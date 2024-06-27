Maximum BES electricity rates to decrease slightly

Households in the Caribbean Netherlands will get slightly lower electricity bills from July 1, due to the price reduction of fossil fuels. The Authority Consumer and Market (ACM) has set slightly lower maximum rates for energy suppliers on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES). As a result, an average household on Bonaire will pay about US $0.60 less per month. For St Eustatius the electricity bill will be $2 less and for Saba $3 less each month.
ACM sets the maximum rates for the production and distribution of electricity in the Caribbean Netherlands each December for the upcoming year. Energy suppliers then set the rates they charge residents and businesses based on these maximum rates. To consider fluctuating fuel prices, ACM can adjust the maximum rates as necessary on July 1 each year.
The Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate subsidises the cost of operating the electricity grid with a fixed charge, so that all connections are on the average European Dutch level. Specifically for small connections, the standing charge will be further subsidised to zero in 2024.
For Bonaire, the maximum variable usage rate decreases slightly from $0.3575 per kilowatt-hours (kWh) to $0.3550 per kWh. The maximum “pagabon,” or prepaid, rate also decreases slightly from $0.6371/kWh to $0.6346/kWh, before application of subsidies on the fixed charge.
For the consumption of an average household on Bonaire, this results in a decrease of about $0.60 per month. For St. Eustatius, the maximum variable usage rate decreases slightly from $0.3958 per kWh to $0.3877 per kWh. For the consumption of an average household on St. Eustatius, this represents a de-crease of about $2 per month. For Saba, the maximum variable usage rate decreases slightly from $0.3810 per kWh to $0.3687 kWh. For the consumption of an average household on Saba, this represents a decrease of about $3 per month.
The Daily Herald.