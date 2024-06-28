Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management Announces Additional Subsidy to Reduce Water Costs

The Public Entity Saba is excited to announce a significant initiative to make water more affordable for residents. As part of the annual effort to lower water costs, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has allocated additional funding for 2024 under the purchasing power package for the Caribbean Netherlands. This funding aims to make water more accessible and affordable on Saba. The subsidy will be available until the end of 2024, or until the allocated funds are exhausted.

This initiative underscores the Ministry’s commitment to providing affordable, quality water for all residents of Saba, contributing to the island’s sustainable development and overall well-being.

Saba Splash Price Reductions

Thanks to the additional subsidy, Saba Splash will significantly reduce its prices. Effective July 1, 2024, the new rates for Saba Splash are:

3 Gallons: Reduced from $3.50 to $1.00

5 Gallons: Reduced from $4.50 to $2.50

Current Rates:

$3.50 – 3 Gallons

$4.50 – 5 Gallons

New Rates:

$1.00 – 3 Gallons

$2.50 – 5 Gallons

Residents can purchase Saba Splash at the following locations:

Unique Supermarket

Big Rock Market

Saba Greens Store

Receivers Office at the Government Building (includes free delivery)

RO Water Rate Reductions

In addition to the reductions for Saba Splash, Reverse Osmosis (RO) water rates will also be significantly lowered in the coming weeks. The framework for these reductions is currently being formulated, and more details will be announced as they become available.

We are committed to informing the community and will provide updates on these developments.

GIS