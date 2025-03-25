New Search and Rescue Boats for Saba and Statia in 2025

In 2025, Saba and St. Eustatius will each receive a state-of-the-art Search and Rescue (SAR) boat, fulfilling aviation legislation requirements mandating that airports have SAR capabilities at their disposal.

The SAR service ensures distress monitoring, emergency communication, coordination, and rescue operations, as well as initial medical assistance or evacuation. These functions are carried out using a combination of public and private resources, including aircraft, vessels, and other maritime assets.

Funded by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, this project will deliver two high-tech, Caribbean-proof, and sustainable SAR boats by the end of the year.

A joint foundation will oversee the management and maintenance of the boats, with crew members recruited locally from both islands. The foundation will also provide specialized training in collaboration with the Koninklijke Nederlandse Redding Maatschappij (KNRM), the Caribbean Dutch Coastguard, and CITRO Curaçao.

Currently under construction at Habbeke Shipyard in Hoorn, the boats are expected to significantly enhance maritime safety and emergency response capabilities for Saba and Statia.

PES