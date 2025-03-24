SZABO REJECTS ISLAND COUNCILS’ DEMANDS, AFFIRMS ROLE OF KINGDOM REPRESENTATIVE

The Island Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba have been firmly reminded of their place: their objections will not sway State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Zsolt Szabó’s decision to retain the position of Kingdom Representative.

In a sharply worded letter delivered just before today’s tense meeting, Szabó clarified that the Island Councils are not his direct discussion partners—a stance he reinforced during what insiders described as a frosty exchange.

The councils recently wrote to Szabó, protesting his plans to maintain the Kingdom Representative role and accusing him of colonial-style governance. But their approach appears to have backfired.

“Inappropriate and Misleading”

“The State Secretary found the tone of the Island Councils’ letter, which requested this meeting, highly inappropriate and rejects the mischaracterization of his position,” the ministry stated afterward.

Rather than reconsidering, Szabó doubled down: “Your letter only reinforces my conviction that the Kingdom Representative’s role is essential. My decision is final.”

A Rare Exception—With Limits

Today’s meeting was a one-time concession. Szabó emphasized that his usual counterparts are the Executive Councils, not the legislative bodies. “I consult with the Executive Councils—they are the daily administrators. If the Island Councils have concerns, they should relay them through their executives. I will not debate this decision with you.”

The delegations’ displeasure was evident—they declined the customary group photo with Szabó, underscoring the strained relations.

Szabo’s letter to the Island Council reads:

On February 20 . you responded to the letter I sent to you on February 6. about the amendment of the Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba Act (WolBES) and the BES Finance Act (FinBES). In your letter, you respond to my decision to retain the position of Kingdom Representative. In your letter, you express several qualifications about my actions that I do not recognize. The tone you choose is inappropriate. Contrary to what you state, before my letter of 6 February last. there have been consultations with each of the Island Governors and with each of the Executive Councils about my decision to retain the position of Kingdom Representative. In these conversations, it was also promised that I would send a letter about this decision so that the island councils would also be well informed.

In the further elaboration of this bill, I am therefore prepared, as stated earlier, to discuss this further with Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. I only have this conversation based on mutual respect. And I will continue these consultations with the executive councils and not with the island councils. They are the daily board. I trust that the Executive Councils will be able to convey the opinion of their Island Councils – where necessary.

Given the letter I have received from you, I am now making a one-off exception for this. In March, the week that you are in the European Netherlands, I am willing to receive you to explain my substantive considerations regarding retaining the position of Kingdom Representative. I will also speak with the Executive Councils on that day. Two interviews have already been scheduled for this on March 24. Your letter does give me reason to emphasize here that I am fully convinced of the necessity of retaining the position of the Kingdom Representative. My decision is therefore clear. In addition to this one-off meeting with the island councils, I am also open to a conversation with the executive councils about the concrete interpretation of this position and any related matters. This interview is scheduled for 24 March. So I will not be talking to you about retaining the position.

In addition, I propose to schedule another administrative meeting with the Executive Councils in the third or fourth week after the start of the consultation to discuss the content of the proposal further, should the Executive Councils feel the need to do so. I aim to start the consultation around 1 May.

I will send a copy of this letter to the Executive Council and the House of Representatives.

Respectfully,

The State Secretary for the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations, Zsolt Szabo

