Saba man arrested but guns found to be fake

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN ar­rested a man in Saba last Wednesday after receiving reports that he was carrying guns, but the weapons turned out to be fake.

KPCN said the arrest team had entered a home on Amerel­lys Road around 9:40pm and found two guns during a search. A number of other undisclosed items were also seized.

A man I.D.R. (32) was arrested for violation of the BES Weapons and Firearms Act. However, the guns happened not to be real.

KPCN said reports about guns are “taken very seriously and lead to immediate action by the police to ensure the safety of the community.”

The Daily Herald.