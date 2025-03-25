Islands Call for Genuine Dialogue on WolBES and FinBES Revisions

This week, delegations from Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba continued their meetings in The Hague, following the State Secretary’s February 2025 correspondence on proposed amendments to the WolBES and FinBES laws.

Ahead of these discussions, the islands convened during the BES Summit on Saba in February, where they agreed to submit a joint letter to State Secretary Mr. Z. Szabó. The letter outlined concerns about the current process and stressed the need for transparent, inclusive dialogue before advancing any legislative changes.

A meeting between the delegations and the State Secretary was scheduled for March 24 in response to their request. However, on March 21, the island councils received an undated, unsigned follow-up letter from the State Secretary, reiterating his stance and signaling limited openness to further discussion. The letter referenced prior consultations with Commissioners and Governors—a claim the delegations dispute, as they believe meaningful engagement has yet to occur.

Further compounding concerns, the State Secretary denied the delegation’s request to be accompanied by a constitutional law expert, depriving the discussion of critical legal and procedural insight.

In response, a petit committee of island council members issued a joint statement reaffirming their demand for a substantive consultation process—one aligned with the principles established during the March 2024 Work Conference. Given the lack of a framework for open dialogue, delegation members withdrew from the brief discussion.

The delegations emphasized that the WolBES and FinBES laws form the constitutional foundation of the public entities and must not be amended unilaterally. These laws profoundly impact governance, legal structures, and daily life on the islands, necessitating full stakeholder involvement in any revisions.

The islands reiterate that Article 132a of the Dutch Constitution recognizes their unique status and mandates a differentiated approach. A process of this significance requires legal compliance, cooperation, and mutual trust.

The delegations remain committed to constructive engagement and urge the Dutch government to uphold the principles of equitable partnership.

The position of State Secretary Szabo is explained HERE.

PES