Naima Smith wins first Mini Miss Saba Pageant

Naima Smith won the first-ever Mini Miss Saba Cultural Pageant, which was held at Princess Juliana Sports Field on July 13.

There were four young girls vying for the crown. in ad­dition to eventual winner Naima, the other contestants were Bernanique Hassell, Mikayla DaCosta and Ocean Hughes.

The evening started with the segments of opening speech and dance, and each contes­tant had introduce herself and say a little about Saba.

The second segment was evening wear, where each girl had to incorporate a specific flower, and the third was talent, which allowed the girls to freely express them­selves in the way they felt most comfortable.

The final segment was cul­tural, and each contestant had to portray a monumental area and incorporate African touch into the display.

Naima got the crown and won the titles of Miss Popu­larity, Best Speech and Intro­duction, Best Interview and Best Thlent.

Mikayla was the first run­ ner-up and won the titles of Miss Amity and Best Cul­tural Wear.

Bernanique was second runner-up and won Best Evening Wear, while Ocean was third runner-up.

“Being the first Mini Miss Saba Pageant, my team and I promise to make this an annual event,” said Erica Louden, director of Child Focus Foundation, which hosted the pageant. “We are proud of this accomplish­ment and extremely thankful that the parents were more ..

