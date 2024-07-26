Naima Smith wins first Mini Miss Saba Pageant

Naima Smith won the first-ever Mini Miss Saba Cultural Pageant, which was held at Princess Juliana Sports Field on July 13.
There were four young girls vying for the crown. in addition to eventual winner Naima, the other contestants were Bernanique Hassell, Mikayla DaCosta and Ocean Hughes.
The evening started with the segments of opening speech and dance, and each contestant had introduce herself and say a little about Saba.
The second segment was evening wear, where each girl had to incorporate a specific flower, and the third was talent, which allowed the girls to freely express themselves in the way they felt most comfortable.
The final segment was cultural, and each contestant had to portray a monumental area and incorporate African touch into the display.
Naima got the crown and won the titles of Miss Popularity, Best Speech and Introduction, Best Interview and Best Thlent.
Mikayla was the first run ner-up and won the titles of Miss Amity and Best Cultural Wear.
Bernanique was second runner-up and won Best Evening Wear, while Ocean was third runner-up.
“Being the first Mini Miss Saba Pageant, my team and I promise to make this an annual event,” said Erica Louden, director of Child Focus Foundation, which hosted the pageant. “We are proud of this accomplishment and extremely thankful that the parents were more ..
