Winair and PJIAE announce extension of Day Trip Specials

Winair and the operating of Prin­cess Juliana International Airport PJIAE are extend­ing their popular Day Trip Specials programme, due to its overwhelming success and high customer inter­est. This extension provides travellers with continued convenient access to the neighbouring islands of Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Barths.

“We are thrilled by the sus­tained demand for the Day Trip Specials,” said Hans van de Velde, Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) of Wi­nair. “The programme has fulfilled our goal of offering a valuable and easy travel option for those wanting to explore nearby destina­tions. It also reinforces St. Maarten’s role as a central tourism hub by enhancing accessibility to these beau­tiful islands.”

The Day Trip Specials have captivated travellers with exceptional fares of $79 (including taxes) to Saba and St. Eustatius, and $99 (including taxes) to St. Barths. This affordable ad­venture is made possible through PJIAE’s support with special airport tax rates and Winair’s dedica­tion to competitive pricing.

“The Day Trip Specials have been a win-win for all parties,” said Brian Mingo, CEO of PJIAE. “This ini­tiative not only caters to travellers’ adventurous desires, but also stimu­lates economic growth for the islands and local busi­nesses. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Winair and are explor­ing the possibility of adding another destination to the programme this autumn.” To book the Day Trip Spe­cial, customers can visit www.winair.sx.

The Daily Herald.