Winair and PJIAE announce extension of Day Trip Specials

Winair and the operating of Princess Juliana International Airport PJIAE are extending their popular Day Trip Specials programme, due to its overwhelming success and high customer interest. This extension provides travellers with continued convenient access to the neighbouring islands of Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Barths.
“We are thrilled by the sustained demand for the Day Trip Specials,” said Hans van de Velde, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Winair. “The programme has fulfilled our goal of offering a valuable and easy travel option for those wanting to explore nearby destinations. It also reinforces St. Maarten’s role as a central tourism hub by enhancing accessibility to these beautiful islands.”
The Day Trip Specials have captivated travellers with exceptional fares of $79 (including taxes) to Saba and St. Eustatius, and $99 (including taxes) to St. Barths. This affordable adventure is made possible through PJIAE’s support with special airport tax rates and Winair’s dedication to competitive pricing.
“The Day Trip Specials have been a win-win for all parties,” said Brian Mingo, CEO of PJIAE. “This initiative not only caters to travellers’ adventurous desires, but also stimulates economic growth for the islands and local businesses. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Winair and are exploring the possibility of adding another destination to the programme this autumn.” To book the Day Trip Special, customers can visit www.winair.sx.
The Daily Herald.
Why only made available to those destinations? What about from those destinations to neighboring islands? Do you think that we don’t want to visit neighboring islands and explore?
Are we going to be able to enjoy a weekend special in the near future?