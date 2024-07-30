Winair and PJIAE announce extension of Day Trip Specials

July 30, 2024 2 Comments

Winair and the operating of Prin­cess Juliana International Airport PJIAE are extend­ing their popular Day Trip Specials programme, due to its overwhelming success and high customer inter­est. This extension provides travellers with continued convenient access to the neighbouring islands of Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Barths.

“We are thrilled by the sus­tained demand for the Day Trip Specials,” said Hans van de Velde, Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) of Wi­nair. “The programme has fulfilled our goal of offering a valuable and easy travel option for those wanting to explore nearby destina­tions. It also reinforces St. Maarten’s role as a central tourism hub by enhancing accessibility to these beau­tiful islands.”

The Day Trip Specials have captivated travellers with exceptional fares of $79 (including taxes) to Saba and St. Eustatius, and $99 (including taxes) to St. Barths. This affordable ad­venture is made possible through PJIAE’s support with special airport tax rates and Winair’s dedica­tion to competitive pricing.

“The Day Trip Specials have been a win-win for all parties,” said Brian Mingo, CEO of PJIAE. “This ini­tiative not only caters to travellers’ adventurous desires, but also stimu­lates economic growth for the islands and local busi­nesses. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Winair and are explor­ing the possibility of adding another destination to the programme this autumn.” To book the Day Trip Spe­cial, customers can visit www.winair.sx.

2 comments

  1. Anonymous
    July 30, 2024 at 5:17 am

    Why only made available to those destinations? What about from those destinations to neighboring islands? Do you think that we don’t want to visit neighboring islands and explore?

    Reply
  2. Georgiane Henriquez Adriana
    July 31, 2024 at 11:59 am

    Are we going to be able to enjoy a weekend special in the near future?

    Reply

