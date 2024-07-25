KPCN reports Carnival week on Saba safe and enjoyable

Various activities took place in Carnival Village on Saba this past week, culminating in parades in The Bottom on Saturday and Sunday.

While the week was generally calm, a few individuals were addressed for their behaviour and drinking from glass bottles. The police also had to address a local es­tablishment in The Bottom for selling beverages in glass bottles.

The Jouvert Morning parade in the early hours of Satur­day, July 20, ran without major incidents. Still, a 26-year­old woman was arrested on Thais Hill Road for assault after a fight broke out in the middle of the parade.

There were no significant issues during the carnival pa­rades on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. To ensure the safety of all attendees, all drivers in the parade were given breathalyser tests for alcohol consumption at the begin­ning and midway through the parade. All drivers passed with negative results.

The central dispatch received a report of a fight on Park Lane Street around 1:35am Monday, July 22, with ambu­lance personnel requesting police assistance. On arrival, the officers were insulted by a man who was then arrested for verbal assault. A woman who obstructed the arrest and also insulted the officers was subsequently arrested. Overall, it was a smooth Carnival week on Saba. The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN thanked ev­eryone for their contributions and emphasised that we all share the responsibility for maintaining a safe island.

