Inflation lower on Bonaire, higher on Saba and Statia

Consumer goods and services on Bonaire were 2.5% more expensive in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024 than one year previously. In­flation was therefore down from the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, when it stood at 3.4%.

Statistics Netherlands CBS reports this on the basis of the consumer price index (CPI) for the Caribbean Nether­lands.

On St. Eustatius, prices rose by 2.5% in Q2 2024, year on year, while in Q12024 they fell by 0.4%.

Inflation on Saba was 20% in Q2 2024, compared with 1.9% in Q1.

Prices on Bonaire 1.0% higher.

Prices on Bonaire were up by 1.0% in Q2 compared to 01. There were price increases in several product groups. Aver­age prices for toiletries rose by 8.1% relative to 01 2024, for instance. Petrol was also 6.7% more expensive in Q2. Prices of food products rose by 0.9% in Q2, with fresh vegetables in particular getting more expen­sive.

St. Eustatius prices 2.0% higher

On St. Eustatius, consumer prices rose by 2.0% in Q2 2024 relative to Q1. Prices for trans­port were up in Q2, for exam­ple, with airline tickets 8.9% more expensive than in the previous quarter. Boat tickets rose by 28.4% Several other product groups, such as furni­ture, toiletries and telephone and Internet services, also rose in price. Finally, petrol prices were up by 1.0% relative to the previous quarter.

Saba prices up by 1.2%

On Saba, prices rose by 1.2% in Q2 2024 compared with the previous quarter. Various goods and services became more expensive: the price of toiletries and personal care products rose by 5.9% and 4.5%, respectively, compared with Q1 2024. The average

Provisional figures

The figures for Q2 2024 are provisional and will become definitive on publication of the figures for the next quar­ter, 03 2024. The preliminary figures for Q12024 have been adjusted for all islands due to new data on health and mis­cellaneous goods and services within the Classification of Individual Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) system. In addition, in the case of St. Eustatius, changes have been made in the index for trans­port due to changes resulting from the final analysis and processing of data.

The Daily Herald.