Minister Sterk’s Working Visit to Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (April 27 – May 1)

Minister Sterk (Long-Term Care, Youth and Sport) is making a five-day working visit to the three Dutch Caribbean islands to get acquainted with local care and welfare institutions and discuss the state of healthcare, youth care, and social services with island governments.

The visit concludes on Saba with a meeting with the Executive Council, a stop at the Domestic Violence Shelter, and a visit to Saba Cares, which includes the opening of part of a new nursing home.

Overall, the visit reflects a focus on domestic violence, youth care, mental health, and elderly care across the three islands.

RCN