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Police Report from Monday the 20 th of April to Friday the 24 th of April 2026

April 25, 2026 Leave a comment

Scheduled Traffic Check SABA

On Wednesday, the 22nd of April, a scheduled traffic check was held on JZ Ridge Road on
Saba. During the check, fifteen vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in three fines
being issued.
• One fine for driving without a valid driver’s license;
• One fine for driving without wearing a seatbelt;
• One fine for driving without valid insurance.

On Monday, the 20th of April, a scheduled traffic check was also held on E.A. Johnson Road on
Saba. During the check, six vehicles were stopped and checked, and a passenger in one car
received a warning for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

The police will continue to conduct these types of checks regularly. Strict action will be taken
against drivers who do not have their documents in order r who do not comply with traffic rules.
Anyone who does not follow the rules risks receiving a fine.

KPCN.

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