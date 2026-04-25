Police Report from Monday the 20 th of April to Friday the 24 th of April 2026

Scheduled Traffic Check SABA

On Wednesday, the 22nd of April, a scheduled traffic check was held on JZ Ridge Road on

Saba. During the check, fifteen vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in three fines

being issued.

• One fine for driving without a valid driver’s license;

• One fine for driving without wearing a seatbelt;

• One fine for driving without valid insurance.

On Monday, the 20th of April, a scheduled traffic check was also held on E.A. Johnson Road on

Saba. During the check, six vehicles were stopped and checked, and a passenger in one car

received a warning for driving without wearing a seatbelt.

The police will continue to conduct these types of checks regularly. Strict action will be taken

against drivers who do not have their documents in order r who do not comply with traffic rules.

Anyone who does not follow the rules risks receiving a fine.

KPCN.