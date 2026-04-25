Police Report from Monday the 20 th of April to Friday the 24 th of April 2026

Scheduled Traffic Check SABA
On Wednesday, the 22nd of April, a scheduled traffic check was held on JZ Ridge Road on
Saba. During the check, fifteen vehicles were stopped and checked, resulting in three fines
being issued.
• One fine for driving without a valid driver’s license;
• One fine for driving without wearing a seatbelt;
• One fine for driving without valid insurance.
On Monday, the 20th of April, a scheduled traffic check was also held on E.A. Johnson Road on
Saba. During the check, six vehicles were stopped and checked, and a passenger in one car
received a warning for driving without wearing a seatbelt.
The police will continue to conduct these types of checks regularly. Strict action will be taken
against drivers who do not have their documents in order r who do not comply with traffic rules.
Anyone who does not follow the rules risks receiving a fine.
KPCN.