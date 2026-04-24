Dutch cabinet launches Economisch Groeiplatform Carib

The Dutch cabinet is launching Economisch Groeiplatform Carib, a new economic growth platform aimed at strengthening the six Caribbean islands of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The initiative focuses on three priorities:

Better governance: strengthening public administration on Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, tackling integrity issues, and improving public services to match the level of the European Netherlands. Economic resilience: connecting innovation, entrepreneurs, and capital across the islands via the new platform; opening a National Investment Institution to the Caribbean part of the Kingdom; and creating a fund for entrepreneurs, like farmers and fishermen, to access financing. Starting in 2027, the government will allocate €30 million annually to combat poverty and reduce the cost of living. Kingdom-wide cooperation: establishing a recurring Kingdom Conference bringing together the four governments of Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Netherlands to explore collaboration on topics like energy, trade, and logistics.

State Secretary Eric van der Burg emphasized that residents and businesses should see concrete, tangible results from their government.

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