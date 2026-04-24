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DUO expands digital services for students across six islands

April 24, 2026 Leave a comment

The Dutch education implementation agency DUO (Dienst Uitvoering Onderwijs) is expand­ing its services across the Caribbean, strengthening both digital accessibility and student preparation programmes in St. Maarten, Aruba, Curacao and the Caribbean Neth­erlands.

DUO has offered video consultations with staff in the Netherlands since the COVID-19 period, allowing (for­mer) students to ask questions about student finance, study grants and loan repayment. However, time zone differences between Europe and the Caribbean limited appointment availability.

With the new video calling service now operating through the Curacao office, DUO says accessibility has signifi­cantly improved. Students and former students across St. Maarten, Aruba and the Caribbean Netherlands can now schedule appointments more easily and at more conve­nient times. The service is also available to users in Cura­cao when an in-person visit is not possible.

Consultations can be conducted via laptop, tablet or mo­bile phone, and appointments are booked through
www. duo.nl/cariben.

The Daily Herald.

 

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