VVD revives bill to ease exit Caribbean countries

The VVD faction in the Dutch House of Rep­resentatives has revived a legislative proposal aimed at making it easier for Caribbean countries within the Kingdom of the Neth­erlands to pursue independence.

MP Renate den Hollander (VVD) informed the Speaker of the House that she will take over the defence of this bill, which was originally introduced in 2019 by former MP Andre Bosman. The proposal had remained inactive following Bosman’s departure from Parliament.

The initiative seeks to amend the Kingdom Charter to allow Curacao and St. Maarten -like Aruba- to independently decide on independence. It would also create the possibility for the Ca­ribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba) to leave the Dutch constitutional framework if they choose to do so.

A key aspect of the proposal is the lowering of procedural thresholds for exiting the kingdom. The requirement to first consult the population through a formal process would be re­moved, and a two-thirds majority in the local Parliament would no longer be mandatory.

The move is not entirely unexpected. In the coalition agreement of the current Dutch government, VVD had already emphasised that the charter should explicitly allow Caribbean countries to declare independence if they wish.

The proposal is likely to spark renewed debate within the king­dom, particularly in Curacao and St. Maarten, where questions about autonomy, governance and future relations with the Neth­erlands remain politically sensitive.

The Daily Herald.