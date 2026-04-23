Public Entity Saba Introduces Monuments Council

Following the announcement of the establishment of an official Monuments Council for the island of Saba on March 3, 2026, the Public Entity Saba has taken the next step in strengthening heritage protection. On April 21, 2026, the introductory meeting of the newly formed Monuments Council was held, marking the formal start of its work.

The meeting brought together members of the Working Group for Monuments alongside the appointed council members. Representing the Working Group were Lukas van der Steen (Senior Policy Advisor – Infrastructural & Spatial Development), Shaigan Marten (Culture & Education Policy Advisor, Department of Community Development & Culture), and Sharifa Balfour (Director of the Saba Archaeological Center Foundation / Saba Heritage Center).

The official Monuments Council is comprised of Mr. Teddy Johnson, Ms. Olga Simmons, Mr. Glenn Holm, Mr. Michael Newton, and Ms. Nanette de Jong, with Mr. Shaigan Marten acting as Coordinator and Liaison between the public entity and the Monuments Council.

During the session, attendees introduced themselves and received detailed guidance on the structure and function of the Monuments Council. Discussions covered the roles and responsibilities of members, the frequency of meetings, and the council’s duty to serve and represent the interests of the Saban community in matters related to heritage preservation.

The establishment of the Monuments Council forms part of broader efforts by the Public Entity Saba to formalize heritage protection policies. This includes the identification, designation, and conservation of monuments across the island, ensuring that Saba’s historical sites, architecture, and cultural landscapes are preserved in a sustainable and structured manner.

By bringing together local and regional expertise and community representation, the Monuments Council will play a key advisory role in evaluating monument status, guiding preservation initiatives, and supporting responsible development that respects Saba’s cultural identity.

The Public Entity Saba looks forward to the council’s contributions as it continues to implement measures to protect and celebrate the island’s heritage.

PES.