Talent development programme BES opens applications for 2026 cohort

The Talent Ontwikkel Programma Caribisch Nederland (TOP CN) for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands) is set to relaunch in September 2026, of­fering a one-year work and training opportunity for recently graduated professionals with Caribbean roots.

Applications for the 2026-2027 TOP CN traineeship of­ficially opened on Wednesday, April 22.

The programme provides participants with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience within government institutions, including public entities and the Rijksdienst Caribisch Ned­erland. Successful candidates will begin their placements in August or September 2026, working in roles aligned with their qualifications while simultaneously following the struc­tured trainee program.

The traineeship will officially commence on September 14, 2026, and spans a total of 10 months. Throughout the pro­gramme, participants will receive professional guidance and take part in a wide range of training sessions and workshops. These include topics such as strategic stakeholder manage­ment, policy development skills, and language proficiency. Organisers say the program is designed to foster both pro­fessional and personal growth, strengthening career pros­pects for participants while also enhancing institutional ca­pacity in the Caribbean Netherlands.

TOP CN specifically targets young professionals of Carib­bean descent who are willing to return to Bonaire, St. Eusta­tius, or Saba within three years of completing their higher education (HBO or university degree).

Interested candidates have until Tuesday, May 12, to apply. More information is available at www.topcn.nl .

The Daily Herald.