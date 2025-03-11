Masterclass for those that dream about studying in The Netherlands: March 13 at SCS

Dreaming of studying in the Netherlands? Join TuranGoeloe for an exclusive Masterclass on March 13, 2025, at Saba Comprehensive School! Make a flying start with our exclusive masterclass!

In “The Journey to Your Success in the Netherlands,” we guide you through everything you need to know to start your study adventure well-prepared. From the first steps before departure to a successful student life in the Netherlands – we ensure you stand strong on your feet.

What can you expect?

✔️ Before departure – What do you need to arrange before heading to the Netherlands?

✔️ Housing – How and where can you find a suitable student room? Avoid pitfalls and discover smart tips.

✔️ Student financing – Are you eligible for student financing? We’ll explain it to you.

✔️ Your budget – How do you create a realistic budget and manage your finances as a student?

✔️ During your studies – What can you expect from student life, the culture, and the education system?

Who is this masterclass for?

This masterclass is specifically for Caribbean Dutch students who want to study in the Netherlands, as well as parents, to ensure they are well-prepared.

Don’t miss this opportunity and sign up today!

PES