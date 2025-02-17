Saba Archaeological Center Foundation Hosts Black History Month Events Highlighting Saba’s Past and Present

In honor of Black History Month 2025, the Saba Archaeological Center Foundation (SABARC) through the Saba Heritage Center, is proud to present a series of four public events exploring Saba’s rich and complex history through archaeology, genealogy, and historical research. These events will provide unique insights into the island’s pre-emancipation past and the legacies of race, class, and gender that continue to shape the present.

Event Lineup:

Book Launch and Free Book Distribution: Better Than We – Monday February 24, 2025

The month’s highlight will be the launch and free distribution of the book Better Than We: Landscapes and Materialities of Race, Class, and Gender in Pre-Emancipation Saba, Dutch Caribbean by Dr. Ryan Espersen. This event takes place at the Eugenius Johnson Center, in Windwardside Saba and starts at 6:00pm. This groundbreaking study examines how Saba’s geography, social structures, and colonial history shaped the material world of both the enslaved and lower-class communities on the island. By delving into the dialectical relationships between landscape, social ideologies, and material culture, Dr. Espersen offers a perspective on the archaeology of poverty and the complexities of race, class, and gender in Saba’s colonial past. A free copy of the book will be given to each household on the island.

Research Methods for Better Than We – Tuesday February 25, 2025

Dr. Ryan Espersen will provide an in-depth discussion on the methodologies used in researching for his publication Better Than We. This session will be hosted at the Queen Wilhelmina Library in The Bottom and starts at 6pm. This session will highlight how historical archaeology, archival research, and landscape analysis were combined to reconstruct the daily lives and struggles of marginalized communities in pre-emancipation Saba. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the interdisciplinary techniques that bring historical narratives to life.

The Genetic Legacies of Slavery and Poverty Project –Wednesday February 26, 2025

Dr. Arwin Ralf and Dr. Ryan Espersen will present The Genetic Legacies of Slavery and Poverty Project, a pioneering research initiative that explores the hereditary and socio-economic impacts of slavery on Saba’s historical and contemporary population. This project seeks to understand how forced migration, generational poverty, and colonial policies have left a lasting imprint on the DNA and social structures of Sabans today. All are invited to attend this session and give feedback, ask questions and share their concerns. This event starts at 6:00pm at the Eugenius Johnson Center in Windwardside.

Using the National Archives to Research Your Saban Family Tree – Thursday February 27, 2025

For those interested in tracing their Saban ancestry, Dr. Ryan Espersen will lead an engaging session on utilizing the National Archives for genealogical research. This workshop will introduce participants to the archival sources, techniques, and best practices for uncovering family histories, offering a unique opportunity for Sabans to connect with their heritage.

All events are free and open to the public, encouraging community engagement in understanding the deep and often untold stories of Saba’s past.

Those persons that are not able to join the sessions in person are free to join the live stream of all the events on the Saba Heritage Center Facebook page.

These events have been made possible through the gracious funding of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW), The Netherlands Bank (DNB) and The National Institute for the Study of Dutch Slavery and its Legacy (NINsee).

For more information, please contact the Saba Archaeological Center Foundation at (director@sabarc.org).