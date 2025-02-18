1 MILLION EUROS FROM ENERGY FUND ALLOCATED TO BES ISLANDS

The Dutch government has announced that it will allocate 1 million euros to support residents of the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba) who receive an income under the “Inkomensondersteuning Armlastige en Aan Armoede Grenzende gezinnen (Iaag)” scheme. This funding is part of a broader 60-million-euro National Energy Emergency Fund, established to relieve rising energy costs temporarily.

According to a letter sent to the Second Chamber by State Secretary Alex van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations), State Secretary Dennis Wiersma (Social Affairs and Employment), and Ministers Micky Adriaansens (Economic Affairs) and Karien van Gennip (Social Affairs and Employment), “A maximum of 1 million euros from the available 60 million will be reserved for financial support to households in the Caribbean Netherlands.”

However, key details remain unclear, including when the funds will be distributed, the specific eligibility criteria, and the method of disbursement. Further information is expected to be released as the government finalizes the implementation of the support scheme.

