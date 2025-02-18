THRESHOLD TO BES ISLANDS REMAINS FOR EUROPEAN DUTCH CITIZENS

A majority in the Second Chamber has rejected the idea of allowing European Dutch citizens to reside in the Caribbean Netherlands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba) without a time limit. A motion proposing this change, introduced by PVV member Peter van Haasen, only garnered support from his own party and JA21.

Van Haasen faced further setbacks as a second motion, which called on the government to assess the implementation costs of the Equal Treatment on the Grounds of Disability or Chronic Illness Act in the Caribbean Netherlands, was also voted down. Although this motion received backing from the SGP and Forum for Democracy, it failed to secure broader support. Additionally, Van Haasen’s proposed amendment to establish a “walk-in facility” on the BES islands for reporting discrimination was scrapped.

In contrast, the introduction of equal treatment legislation in the Caribbean Netherlands received widespread support in the House. Only the PVV, SGP, and Forum for Democracy voted against the proposal. Furthermore, at the suggestion of MP Raoul White (GroenLinks-PvdA), the evaluation period for these laws was shortened from 5 years to 3 years.

DossierKoninkrijksRelaties