Saba Youth Recognition Awards 2025. Nominations are now open.

The Community Development and Culture Department is thrilled to announce the 3rd Annual Saba Youth Recognition Awards, celebrating the remarkable achievements and efforts of young people aged 12-24 in our community. This is your chance to shine a spotlight on the youth who are making a difference and inspiring others!

We have six categories dedicated to youth accomplishments, along with one category for an individual or organization/group that has supported youth in their journey toward success. The categories are:

Youth Leadership: Recognizes youth who possess strong leadership skills and are admired by their peers.

Youth Community Service: Celebrates youth who have made positive contributions to the community voluntarily, such as serving on a committee or engaging in volunteer work with organizations and groups.

Youth Arts & Culture: Honors youth who have used their artistic talents to positively impact the community through visual, performing, and/or written arts.

Youth Stewardship: Acknowledges youth who have gone above and beyond to care for or protect something or someone continually.

Youth Business, Employment, and Social Enterprise: Recognizes youth who have turned their ideas into business and social enterprises, or who are innovative thinkers and change-makers.

Youth Mentorship: Celebrates an individual or organization/group in our community that provides support and services to youth and promotes positive youth culture.

Youth Environmental Stewardship: Honors youth who have shown commitment to environmental care and shaping a sustainable future for Saba.

We invite parents, family members, neighbors, schools, community leaders, churches, and local services/organizations to nominate standout young people who they feel are worthy of recognition. This is a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge our youth’s hard work and dedication and those who support them.

Submit your nominations by May 23rd, 2025. Let’s come together to celebrate the incredible contributions of our young community members and those who uplift them. Your nomination can make a difference and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Nominate today and be part of this exciting celebration of youth excellence!

Nomination Link: https://forms.office.com/r/zuFEvn9mD5

