Law Enforcement Council praises juvenile detention system in Caribbean Netherlands

The Law Enforcement Council has expressed a positive opinion regarding the detention of juveniles in Bonaire and the progress made in juvenile detention legislation for the BES islands Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. This was highlighted in a new report published by the Council on Thursday.
The report assesses the current state of juvenile detention at the Judicial Institution Caribbean Netherlands (JICN) and the progress made following recommendations from both the Council and the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CPT).
In May 2014, the CPT visited the JICN and published a report in 2015, outlining several recommendations concerning the detention of juveniles and young adults. At the request of the Kingdom’s ministers of justice and security, the Law Enforcement Council took on the responsibility of monitoring these recommendations.
Follow-up investigations in 2017 and 2019 revealed that many of the CPT’s recommendations had yet to be fully implemented. The 2021 review did not specifically address juvenile detention. However, significant steps have since been taken, particularly with the completion of the new JICN facility in August 2018 and the implementation of the BES Juvenile Criminal Law in August 2020. This legislation laid the foundation for a structured legal approach to juvenile offenders, emphasising rehabilitation and education.
As part of its 2024 annual plan, the Law Enforcement Council examined whether the recommendations from 2015 had been addressed.
The Council noted that the implementation of juvenile criminal law marked a major milestone and acknowledged the significant efforts made by the JICN to establish a well-structured juvenile detention system.
Since 2016, the Council has incorporated CPT recommendations into its annual detention reviews. For 2024, the Council’s primary focus in the Caribbean Netherlands is juvenile detention.
The Council reviewed the JICN’s progress in implementing key CPT recommendations, focusing on rehabilitation programmes, detainee separation and the establishment of juvenile-specific detention facilities.
To provide an adequate rehabilitation programme, the JICN developed a structured approach emphasising education, social development and vocational training. Each juvenile and young adult detainee receives an individualised rehabilitation plan, incorporating literacy education and vocational training in fields such as landscaping, construction and hospitality. Higher-level education, including secondary and vocational training, is also available through a partnership with Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB).
To ensure the separation of juvenile and adult detainees, the JICN created a dedicated juvenile detention unit following the introduction of juvenile criminal law. Juveniles are not housed with adults, except for young adults ages 18-24 who were sentenced under juvenile law. Each juvenile detainee is assigned an individual cell with a private bathroom. Although limited supervised interaction occurs during structured activities, strict separation is maintained in housing arrangements.
Regarding legislation for juvenile-specific detention facilities, the Kingdom government concluded that establishing a stand-alone juvenile institution was not feasible. Instead, the 2020 amendment to the Criminal Code of BES formally introduced juvenile criminal law, ensuring that juvenile detainees are held in designated JICN facilities. This legal framework aligns with international standards while addressing the region’s unique circumstances.
While the Council commended the improvements in juvenile detention, it highlighted some challenges. The report notes that the four juvenile detention cells at JICN are primarily used for short-term pretrial detention. Authorities remain uncertain whether the current juvenile detention regime is fully equipped to handle long-term sentences or detainees with complex psychological needs.
The Council emphasised that while the milestones achieved in the JICN’s development are commendable, coordination and oversight of policy implementation could have been more structured. It welcomed the minister’s recent initiative to assign a single department to oversee recommendations and ensure continued progress.
The Council concluded that all three CPT recommendations — regarding rehabilitation programmes, separation of juveniles from adults, and legislative reforms — have been implemented successfully. Overall, the Council expressed confidence in the JICN’s approach to juvenile detention and acknowledged the substantial progress made in the treatment and rehabilitation of young offenders in the Caribbean Netherlands.
