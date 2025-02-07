Position of Kingdom Representative remains, but will be different 

State Secretary Zsolt Szabó (Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations) wants to keep the position of Kingdom Representative but restructure it differently. This adjustment is included in the legislative proposal amending the BES Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba Act (WolBES) and the BES Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba Finance Act (FinBES). The legislative proposal should contribute to good governance and financial solidity.

Zsolt Szabó: “Intergovernmental supervision, where and when necessary, requires intensive administrative involvement. This can be shaped more effectively and more appropriately by the Kingdom Representative than by a government member in The Hague. The Kingdom Representative is much better able to be on location quickly and knows the special circumstances of the administration of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba.”

Content position Kingdom Representative changes

The position of Kingdom Representative remains, but the content of this position is going to change in a number of ways. The Kingdom Representative will become more involved in promoting and safeguarding good governance and intergovernmental supervision.

Moreover, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba have expressed their desire to have their own permanent representation in The Hague. As a result, the coordinating role of the Kingdom Representative, as the representative of the interests of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, is unnecessary or less necessary. The Executive Councils have already been informed of the changes in the legislative proposal.

Timetable legislative proposal

The legislative proposal is due to be amended accordingly in the coming weeks. A new internet consultation on the changes in the legislative proposal will take place in the second quarter of 2025. This means the legislative proposal will likely be sent to the House of Representatives in the first quarter of 2026.

The adjusted planning affects another change in the legislative proposal, namely the increase in the number of Island Council members. With the new planning, this legislative change is not expected to take effect before the March 2027 Island Council elections. As a result, the increase in the number of Island Council members will not be able to take effect until 2031

RCN